Stump
Along the nature trail at Cottonhill Campground there were many downed trees. This particular stump appeared to be quite recent and reveals the rot in the center of the tree.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Tags
tree
,
stump
,
for2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice capture, those tree trunk stumps are always interesting to look at.
February 6th, 2021
SwChappell
ace
Cool capture
February 6th, 2021
