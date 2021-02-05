Previous
Stump by k9photo
55 / 365

Stump

Along the nature trail at Cottonhill Campground there were many downed trees. This particular stump appeared to be quite recent and reveals the rot in the center of the tree.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Kate

@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Esther Rosenberg
Nice capture, those tree trunk stumps are always interesting to look at.
February 6th, 2021  
SwChappell
Cool capture
February 6th, 2021  
