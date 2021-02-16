Previous
Frozen
Frozen

"A poem is a frozen moment
melted by each reader for themselves
to flow into the here and now." (Hilde Domin) Very cold air came in last night after yesterday's rains so we woke up to some icy surfaces this morning.
Kate

Kate
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
