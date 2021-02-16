Sign up
Frozen
"A poem is a frozen moment
melted by each reader for themselves
to flow into the here and now." (Hilde Domin) Very cold air came in last night after yesterday's rains so we woke up to some icy surfaces this morning.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
