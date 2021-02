Falls on Waters Creek

"Every day we're given a choice: We can relax and float in the direction that the water flows, or we can swim hard against it. If we go with the river, the energy of a thousand mountain streams will be with us . . . if we resist the river, we will feel rankled and tired as we tread water, stuck in the same place. (Elizabeth Lesser) Due to our recent rains there was an abundance of water in Waters Creek and a very lively waterfall. This is a view from the bottom of the waterfall.