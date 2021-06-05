Previous
In the Garden by k9photo
In the Garden

About 6 weeks ago we adopted Sugar from a rescue organization. It turns out that she is full-blooded Great Pyrenees and her name suits her quite well because she is very sweet and friendly.
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

She looks to be very friendly and inquisitive. Fav. Welcome to your newest family member.
June 5th, 2021  
