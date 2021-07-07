Sign up
93 / 365
Monarch Caterpillar
I was glad we made a return visit to Smith Gilbert Gardens butterfly garden to see the young monarch caterpillars. I think this one is in the 2nd instar stage. The stem is for a milkweed flower so you can get a sense of the size.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
2
0
Tags
caterpillar
,
monarch
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
How wonderful!
July 7th, 2021
Diana
ace
Amazing find and shot.
July 7th, 2021
