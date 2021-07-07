Previous
Monarch Caterpillar by k9photo
Monarch Caterpillar

I was glad we made a return visit to Smith Gilbert Gardens butterfly garden to see the young monarch caterpillars. I think this one is in the 2nd instar stage. The stem is for a milkweed flower so you can get a sense of the size.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
How wonderful!
July 7th, 2021  
Diana ace
Amazing find and shot.
July 7th, 2021  
