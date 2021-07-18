Sign up
102 / 365
Wings
"The flower doesn't dream of bees. It blossoms and the bees come." (Mark Nepo) As we waited to enter the butterfly garden at Smith Gilbert Gardens, we enjoyed watching the bees on the echinacea flowers.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Tags
bee
,
echinacea
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Nice detailed shot of the carpenter bumble! That black dot is unmistakable. =)
July 18th, 2021
