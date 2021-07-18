Previous
Wings by k9photo
102 / 365

Wings

"The flower doesn't dream of bees. It blossoms and the bees come." (Mark Nepo) As we waited to enter the butterfly garden at Smith Gilbert Gardens, we enjoyed watching the bees on the echinacea flowers.
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Kate

@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Nice detailed shot of the carpenter bumble! That black dot is unmistakable. =)
July 18th, 2021  
