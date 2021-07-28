Sign up
108 / 365
Flower Hugger
“I will be the gladdest thing under the sun! I will touch a hundred flowers and not pick one.”(Edna St. Vincent Millay) This bee looked like it was giving the flower an extended hug. Perhaps it was a little tipsy after drinking too much nectar!
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
Kate
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Tags
flower
bee
Granny7
ace
Lovely
July 28th, 2021
Diana
ace
Lovely shot, not so sure I can stick with the quote though.
July 28th, 2021
