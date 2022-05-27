Previous
Springs eternal. by kartia
42 / 365

Springs eternal.

Came out to find this on the car window this morning. My kids favourite radio station. I liked the reflections - and their sense of fun :)
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Kartia

My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Pam ace
The reflections are awesome!
May 27th, 2022  
