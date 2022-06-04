Previous
Next
Paint brush Lilly by kartia
50 / 365

Paint brush Lilly

This year we had a bumper crop of flowers on the paint brush Lillies. They are really at the end of their flowering and some are setting seed, so I thought I'd grab a pic of the last survivor!
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Beautifully photographed.
June 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise