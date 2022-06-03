Previous
Next
A chair being restored. by kartia
49 / 365

A chair being restored.

An upholsterer is in the process of restoring this antique to its former glory. I liked the little turned beads on the top and hand carved timber panel.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pam ace
Great lines, and curves. I like the tones. It looks like a beautiful piece of furniture.
June 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise