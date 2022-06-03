Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
49 / 365
A chair being restored.
An upholsterer is in the process of restoring this antique to its former glory. I liked the little turned beads on the top and hand carved timber panel.
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
60
photos
57
followers
109
following
13% complete
View this month »
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
furniture
,
antique
Pam
ace
Great lines, and curves. I like the tones. It looks like a beautiful piece of furniture.
June 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close