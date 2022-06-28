Sign up
69 / 365
Woodblock style mural
Mural in a take away shop tonight. Is near a train station so hence the train, but I particularly liked the similarity to Japanese woodblock style on the left hand side.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
Kartia
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Tags
mural
bkb in the city
Beautiful mural
June 28th, 2022
Bill Davidson
Really nice…..
June 28th, 2022
