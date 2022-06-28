Previous
Woodblock style mural by kartia
69 / 365

Woodblock style mural

Mural in a take away shop tonight. Is near a train station so hence the train, but I particularly liked the similarity to Japanese woodblock style on the left hand side.
Kartia

My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
bkb in the city
Beautiful mural
June 28th, 2022  
Bill Davidson
Really nice…..
June 28th, 2022  
