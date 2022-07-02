Sign up
73 / 365
Ironic reflection
One from yesterday, didn’t make much effort today with photography. Head cold taking a toll and it’s raining. . . again. Wish you guys in drought could have it!!
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
92
photos
76
followers
142
following
rain
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and puddle reflections. Hope you feel better soon Kartia :-)
July 2nd, 2022
bkb in the city
Nice shot
July 2nd, 2022
