Previous
Next
Ironic reflection by kartia
73 / 365

Ironic reflection

One from yesterday, didn’t make much effort today with photography. Head cold taking a toll and it’s raining. . . again. Wish you guys in drought could have it!!
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and puddle reflections. Hope you feel better soon Kartia :-)
July 2nd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
July 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise