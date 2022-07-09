Previous
Next
Patty cake. by kartia
79 / 365

Patty cake.

I played this as a child along with millions of children I’m sure. I love catching those timeless moments of childhood fun.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise