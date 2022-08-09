Previous
A rose by any other name. by kartia
111 / 365

Bored in a drab hospital room and challenging myself to see things differently. Suction lid viewed through the back of the chair.
Anita W
Brilliant! Really effective.
August 9th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Great shot! Hope all OK with you.
August 9th, 2022  
Antonio-S ace
In this photo and in your attitude is what I think can often make a difference, look, look again and look for the alternative B side.
FAV!
August 9th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
You may be bored but you have an eye for a great photo opportunity. For that it is a fav from me and could be counted as abstract.
August 9th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
I hope you are ok.
August 9th, 2022  
