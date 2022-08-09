Sign up
111 / 365
A rose by any other name.
Bored in a drab hospital room and challenging myself to see things differently. Suction lid viewed through the back of the chair.
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
5
3
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Anita W
Brilliant! Really effective.
August 9th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Great shot! Hope all OK with you.
August 9th, 2022
Antonio-S
ace
In this photo and in your attitude is what I think can often make a difference, look, look again and look for the alternative B side.
FAV!
August 9th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
You may be bored but you have an eye for a great photo opportunity. For that it is a fav from me and could be counted as abstract.
August 9th, 2022
Yao RL
ace
I hope you are ok.
August 9th, 2022
