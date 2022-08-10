Previous
Friendlier perspective. by kartia
118 / 365

Friendlier perspective.

Often things look better from a different perspective. I think it’s singing . . . the hills are alive with the sound of music . . .

Thank you all for your enduring kindness. We are all okay, just need that little bit more support that a hospital provides for a few days.
Kartia

