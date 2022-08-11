Sign up
119 / 365
Abstract rainbow?
Bed curtain viewed through iv fluids! Who knew??
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
3
0
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
145
photos
93
followers
161
following
32% complete
View this month »
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
You are certainly making the most of a bad situation. Great colours!
August 12th, 2022
Kartia
ace
@kjarn
Thanks Kathy, I guess I'm not seeing it as a bad situation 🤔 Yes I'd prefer if our daughter was healthy and well like her peers, but I can't do anything about that. I'm just grateful when she needs some support with her health it's available.
August 12th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
That is great to hear, maybe I could rephrase the saying to making the most of a not ideal situation. I hope you get to go home soon
August 12th, 2022
