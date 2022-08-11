Previous
Abstract rainbow? by kartia
119 / 365

Abstract rainbow?

Bed curtain viewed through iv fluids! Who knew??
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Kathy A ace
You are certainly making the most of a bad situation. Great colours!
August 12th, 2022  
Kartia ace
@kjarn Thanks Kathy, I guess I'm not seeing it as a bad situation 🤔 Yes I'd prefer if our daughter was healthy and well like her peers, but I can't do anything about that. I'm just grateful when she needs some support with her health it's available.
August 12th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
That is great to hear, maybe I could rephrase the saying to making the most of a not ideal situation. I hope you get to go home soon
August 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
