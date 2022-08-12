Previous
Electrifying abstract by kartia
Electrifying abstract

Out for a short walk, going home soon. Woohoo.
12th August 2022

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Diana
Great shot looking up at all those electrifying cables and shapes!
August 12th, 2022  
Kartia
@ludwigsdiana amazing what looks good after being confined 😂
August 12th, 2022  
Kathy A
Wonderful pov
August 12th, 2022  
