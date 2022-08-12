Sign up
120 / 365
Electrifying abstract
Out for a short walk, going home soon. Woohoo.
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
3
0
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
145
photos
93
followers
161
following
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
Diana
ace
Great shot looking up at all those electrifying cables and shapes!
August 12th, 2022
Kartia
ace
@ludwigsdiana
amazing what looks good after being confined 😂
August 12th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful pov
August 12th, 2022
365 Project
close