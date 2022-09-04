Previous
Leucospermum - hello S.A!! by kartia
133 / 365

Leucospermum - hello S.A!!

In my parent's-in-law garden. I think it's called a pin cushion? I thought it'd be prickly, but it's soft.
Lovely buds all over the bush - here comes spring! So glad to farewell winter this year, I'm over it!
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Kartia

@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
