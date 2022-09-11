Sign up
Previous
Next
136 / 365
Three Amigo's
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
2
2
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
162
photos
99
followers
144
following
37% complete
View this month »
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
8th May 2022 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a great shot and title, one is even chatting to you!
September 12th, 2022
Louise & Ken
I now have the image of Martin Short, Steve Martin and Chevy Chase locked in my head! (Things could be worse!) Very cute capture for your photo!
September 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
