Pansy gumnuts? by kartia
136 / 365

Pansy gumnuts?

I just liked the shape of these all clustered together. Their shape reminded me of a pansy.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Kartia

37% complete

Pam ace
I love this!!
September 12th, 2022  
