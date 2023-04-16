Sign up
187 / 365
Shark Hole.
Even though it’s a jelly fish! Spent a very interesting day on the rock shelf, feeding octopus and sea slugs and the kids swam with this bright blue jelly.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
Kartia
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Delwyn Barnett
ace
That's an amazing colour. It sounds like a fabulous day.
April 16th, 2023
Kartia
@dkbarnett
It was such a contrast with the octopus that disguise themselves so well.
April 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a great shot, sounds like a day I would enjoy too.
April 16th, 2023
Lesley
ace
How interesting. I had no idea.
April 16th, 2023
