Shark Hole. by kartia
187 / 365

Shark Hole.

Even though it’s a jelly fish! Spent a very interesting day on the rock shelf, feeding octopus and sea slugs and the kids swam with this bright blue jelly.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Kartia

@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
That's an amazing colour. It sounds like a fabulous day.
April 16th, 2023  
Kartia
@dkbarnett It was such a contrast with the octopus that disguise themselves so well.
April 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a great shot, sounds like a day I would enjoy too.
April 16th, 2023  
Lesley ace
How interesting. I had no idea.
April 16th, 2023  
