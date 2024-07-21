Previous
Green bonnets at Myall by kartia
Green bonnets at Myall

My nephew (studying environmental science) was thrilled to find that we have these ground orchids and a few other types on the property. Funny how long I’ve walked past them and just take them for granted.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Kartia

@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Suzanne ace
Love the way you have captured this with the rays of light!
August 22nd, 2024  
