New Life by kartia
230 / 365

New Life

Beautiful Magnolia spreading a carpet of petals across a pathway.

Attending a close friend’s parent’s funeral yesterday, this observation of new life springing forth seemed somehow comforting.

22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Rob Z ace
A lovely shot as a sad reminder of this day.
August 22nd, 2024  
Kartia ace
@robz thank you
August 22nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Funerals of people close to you are hard so these reminders important.
August 22nd, 2024  
