Previous
230 / 365
New Life
Beautiful Magnolia spreading a carpet of petals across a pathway.
Attending a close friend’s parent’s funeral yesterday, this observation of new life springing forth seemed somehow comforting.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
3
1
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
263
photos
92
followers
133
following
63% complete
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
225
32
226
33
227
228
229
230
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
22nd August 2024 12:14pm
Tags
magnolia
,
maitland
Rob Z
ace
A lovely shot as a sad reminder of this day.
August 22nd, 2024
Kartia
ace
@robz
thank you
August 22nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Funerals of people close to you are hard so these reminders important.
August 22nd, 2024
