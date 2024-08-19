Previous
Super moon by kartia
230 / 365

Super moon

Unexpected beauty in the mundane moments. Just walked out of the supermarket and found a hole in the clouds revealing the ‘Super Moon’. I really liked the way the formation of the clouds.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Susan Wakely ace
It’s providing a nice effect nicely framed by the wires.
August 24th, 2024  
Beverley ace
A very special moment to look up! Great photo
August 24th, 2024  
Babs ace
I love this one well spotted
August 24th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous capture and mood
August 24th, 2024  
