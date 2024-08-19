Sign up
230 / 365
Super moon
Unexpected beauty in the mundane moments. Just walked out of the supermarket and found a hole in the clouds revealing the ‘Super Moon’. I really liked the way the formation of the clouds.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
4
3
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
264
photos
92
followers
134
following
63% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
19th August 2024 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s providing a nice effect nicely framed by the wires.
August 24th, 2024
Beverley
ace
A very special moment to look up! Great photo
August 24th, 2024
Babs
ace
I love this one well spotted
August 24th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous capture and mood
August 24th, 2024
