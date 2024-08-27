Sign up
Previous
232 / 365
Urban chains.
Long day today so didn’t get out for a walk until well after dinner. Not brave enough to walk in the bush alone after dark, so suburbia had to suffice.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
Kartia
ace
@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
266
photos
92
followers
135
following
63% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
27th August 2024 9:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
