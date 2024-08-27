Previous
Urban chains. by kartia
Urban chains.

Long day today so didn’t get out for a walk until well after dinner. Not brave enough to walk in the bush alone after dark, so suburbia had to suffice.
Kartia

@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
Photo Details

