Previous
210 / 365
Kathy meets Jacqueline
Jaqueline came to Amsterdam and spent the day with us showing us all sorts of interesting parts of the city. It was wonderful to meet her.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
7
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4738
photos
114
followers
114
following
57% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
29th July 2023 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
holiday
,
to
,
got
,
meet
,
amsterdam
,
netherlands
,
“i
,
jacqueline”
@jacqbb
ace
@jacqbb
thank you for the great day, it was wonderful to meet you
July 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
How fabulous to meet a fellow 365'er!
July 29th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Isn't she lovely?? Glad you had a good time
July 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
So nice! I know you're having a blast!
July 29th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
she is lovely indeed
July 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Thanks for sharing a moment in your day. What a fabulous thing to do!
July 29th, 2023
Fisher Family
How nice to meet up with another 365er, and for them to act as a tour guide for you!
Ian
July 29th, 2023
