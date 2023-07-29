Previous
Kathy meets Jacqueline by kjarn
Kathy meets Jacqueline

Jaqueline came to Amsterdam and spent the day with us showing us all sorts of interesting parts of the city. It was wonderful to meet her.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia.
Kathy A ace
@jacqbb thank you for the great day, it was wonderful to meet you
July 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
How fabulous to meet a fellow 365'er!
July 29th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Isn't she lovely?? Glad you had a good time
July 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
So nice! I know you're having a blast!
July 29th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond she is lovely indeed
July 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Thanks for sharing a moment in your day. What a fabulous thing to do!
July 29th, 2023  
Fisher Family
How nice to meet up with another 365er, and for them to act as a tour guide for you!

Ian
July 29th, 2023  
