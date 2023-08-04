Previous
Art by kjarn
I went my younger grandchildren's school art exhibition last night
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Oh fun! Such originality!
August 4th, 2023  
What a delight to see such creations.
August 4th, 2023  
How lovely for you and fabulous creations
August 4th, 2023  
