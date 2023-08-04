Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
216 / 365
Art
I went my younger grandchildren's school art exhibition last night
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4744
photos
115
followers
115
following
59% complete
View this month »
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
2023
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
grandchildren
,
amelia
,
elijah
,
zachariah
Mags
ace
Oh fun! Such originality!
August 4th, 2023
Beth
ace
What a delight to see such creations.
August 4th, 2023
Dawn
ace
How lovely for you and fabulous creations
August 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close