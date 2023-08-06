Sign up
218 / 365
Friendship
Me and my friend and travelling companion for many years, Neridah
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
4746
photos
115
followers
115
following
Tags
friendship
,
neridah
,
august23words
Kathy
ace
Hello Kathy and Neridah. So nice to see you two and look forward to more adventures.
August 6th, 2023
