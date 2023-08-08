Sign up
220 / 365
Reading
I saw this lady just sitting and reading in the town square Warsaw
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
8
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4748
photos
115
followers
115
following
60% complete
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th July 2023 12:04pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
reading
,
town square
,
warsaw
Kathy
ace
She looks like she belongs there. Nice street candid.
August 7th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
Such calm repose. Very lovely.
August 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
She sure is engrossed in her book a cool candid
August 7th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great candid!
August 7th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Very nice street candid!
August 8th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@randystreat
she does doesn't she. Thank you for the fav
August 8th, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Lovely candid, but I don't see how she is comfortable.
August 8th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@theredcamera
at first I thought she was squatting until I saw the edge of the pallet I assume she's sitting on.
August 8th, 2023
