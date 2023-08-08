Previous
Reading by kjarn
220 / 365

Reading

I saw this lady just sitting and reading in the town square Warsaw
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
She looks like she belongs there. Nice street candid.
August 7th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
Such calm repose. Very lovely.
August 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
She sure is engrossed in her book a cool candid
August 7th, 2023  
Mags ace
Great candid!
August 7th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Very nice street candid!
August 8th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@randystreat she does doesn't she. Thank you for the fav
August 8th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Lovely candid, but I don't see how she is comfortable.
August 8th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@theredcamera at first I thought she was squatting until I saw the edge of the pallet I assume she's sitting on.
August 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise