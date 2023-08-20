Sign up
Previous
232 / 365
Signs
I thought these old train signs looked effective hanging in the museum
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4760
photos
116
followers
115
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
13th August 2023 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train signs
Mags
ace
I'd say! They are marvelous.
August 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Yes I bet .
August 20th, 2023
