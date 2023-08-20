Previous
Signs by kjarn
Signs

I thought these old train signs looked effective hanging in the museum
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Mags ace
I'd say! They are marvelous.
August 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Yes I bet .
August 20th, 2023  
