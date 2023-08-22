Sign up
Previous
234 / 365
Abstract
I thought I should get one in for the month
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
4
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4762
photos
116
followers
115
following
64% complete
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
22nd August 2023 4:11pm
Tags
lamp
,
abstract
,
abstractaug2023
Diana
ace
A lovely one and beautiful tone.
August 22nd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Took me a minute....light fitting?
August 22nd, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
yep, shooting into a lamp
August 22nd, 2023
JackieR
ace
love the colour
August 22nd, 2023
