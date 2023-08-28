Previous
Cosmos by kjarn
Cosmos

Pretty little thing
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
65% complete

Diana ace
I love how you filled the frame with this beauty Kathy! Wonderful detail and colour.
August 28th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diana
August 28th, 2023  
Sam Palmer
Lovely colour
August 28th, 2023  
