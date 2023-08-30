Sign up
242 / 365
Art
I love street art and I love owls so this is perfect
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4770
photos
116
followers
115
following
66% complete
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
4
3
2023
iPhone 14 Pro Max
8th July 2023 5:12pm
owl
owl
,
street art
Dawn
ace
Lovely
August 30th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely street art.
August 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
the cutest little owl ever, well spotted and captured.
August 30th, 2023
