288 / 365
Sir James Martin
Three times Premier of NSW from 1873 to 1886
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
13th October 2023 5:36pm
Tags
statue
,
sir james martin
Diana
ace
A wonderful close up of this beautiful statue.
October 15th, 2023
