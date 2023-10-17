Sign up
290 / 365
Sunshine
Lovely group of yellows
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
5
2
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4818
photos
116
followers
114
following
Views
12
5
2
2023
iPhone 14 Pro Max
24th September 2023 11:44am
yellow
flowers
spring
Christina
They do add a little brightness to the day.
October 17th, 2023
Kathy A
@christinav
thank you for the fav Christina
October 17th, 2023
Diana
A magnificent capture of these beauties, such wonderful colour and clarity!
October 17th, 2023
Kathy A
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
October 17th, 2023
Krista Mae
Great layout, lighting and colors. Like the shade of green of the leaves.
October 17th, 2023
