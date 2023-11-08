Sign up
312 / 365
Landscape
I haven't been out anywhere to get a landscape shot this week so I thought I'd post a lovely Amsterdam landscape from my last holiday.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
2023
iPhone 14 Pro Max
29th July 2023 4:00pm
canal
amsterdam
landcape
nov23words
Diana
Beautifully captured. wonderful symmetry, framing and reflections.
November 8th, 2023
Kathy A
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
November 8th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
Beautiful!
November 8th, 2023
