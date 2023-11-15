Sign up
Previous
319 / 365
Leaves
One of the plants in my garden
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
2
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
15th November 2023 10:24am
Tags
green
leaves
nov23words
Corinne C
ace
Great close up
November 14th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@corinnec
thank you for the fav Corinne
November 14th, 2023
