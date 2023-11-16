Previous
Below by kjarn
320 / 365

Below

Wynyard Station, below ground
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
John Falconer
Well done. And no people!!
November 16th, 2023  
Boxplayer
Excellent viewpoint
November 16th, 2023  
Diana
Fabulous capture, I love the curve and mural.
November 16th, 2023  
Babs
Well done, no people. Interesting mural
November 16th, 2023  
