Previous
321 / 365
Glasses
A word of the day photo
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
4
3
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
4849
photos
116
followers
113
following
87% complete
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
17th November 2023 4:52pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
glasses
,
nov23words
Diana
ace
How brilliantly captured, love the shapes and tones.
November 17th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
November 17th, 2023
Babs
ace
Love this one fabulous fav
November 17th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Nicely done to get the coloured background
November 17th, 2023
