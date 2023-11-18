Sign up
322 / 365
Window
The window in my front door for the word of the day
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
2
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4850
photos
116
followers
113
following
88% complete
View this month »
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
15th November 2023 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
front door
,
nov23words
Diana
ace
what a beautiful door you have, fabulous shot and wonderful light. It looks amazing on black.
November 18th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
it is a beautiful door, I really like it. Thank you for looking at it on black and thank you for the fav
November 18th, 2023
