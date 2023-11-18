Previous
Window by kjarn
322 / 365

Window

The window in my front door for the word of the day
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
what a beautiful door you have, fabulous shot and wonderful light. It looks amazing on black.
November 18th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana it is a beautiful door, I really like it. Thank you for looking at it on black and thank you for the fav
November 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise