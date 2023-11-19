Sign up
Previous
323 / 365
Rose
I couldn't find anything floppy for the word of the day, well not anything that I could or would post, so here's a rose I prepared earlier.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
3
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
88% complete
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th November 2023 12:51pm
yellow
,
flower
,
orange
,
rose
John Falconer
ace
Lovely capture
November 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a beauty, wonderful colour, focus and dof.
November 19th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
November 19th, 2023
