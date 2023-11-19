Previous
Rose by kjarn
323 / 365

Rose

I couldn't find anything floppy for the word of the day, well not anything that I could or would post, so here's a rose I prepared earlier.
19th November 2023

Kathy A


@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
John Falconer
Lovely capture
November 19th, 2023  
Diana
What a beauty, wonderful colour, focus and dof.
November 19th, 2023  
Kathy A
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diana
November 19th, 2023  
