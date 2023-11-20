Sign up
Children
I was just sitting here thinking what to post for todays word, children, when my son sent me this photo of him and his sisters about 30 years ago. I feel like it was 5 minutes ago
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
