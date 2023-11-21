Previous
Dishes by kjarn
325 / 365

Dishes

For todays word of the Day
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details

Diana ace
This is stunning Kathy, I love the placement and colour.
November 21st, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana I just wish the background was pure white. Thank for the fav Diana
November 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
You’ve done yourself proud Kathy
November 21st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great shot.
November 21st, 2023  
