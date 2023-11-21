Sign up
Previous
325 / 365
Dishes
For todays word of the Day
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
4
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4853
photos
116
followers
113
following
89% complete
View this month »
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
20th November 2023 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dishes
,
nov23words
Diana
ace
This is stunning Kathy, I love the placement and colour.
November 21st, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I just wish the background was pure white. Thank for the fav Diana
November 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
You’ve done yourself proud Kathy
November 21st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot.
November 21st, 2023
