330 / 365
Hairy
Spotted this hairy weed growing in my pavers
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
hairy
nov23words
Babs
It is determined isn't it
November 26th, 2023
