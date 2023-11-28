Previous
Blanket by kjarn
332 / 365

Blanket

This lives on a chair in the lounge room just incase it gets a bit chilly
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana ace
It would look great on my couch, I love the tones and pattern! I always have on on the couch as I get cold at night ;-)
November 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely tones
November 28th, 2023  
