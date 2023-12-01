Previous
Books I read in November by kjarn
335 / 365

Books I read in November

From top to bottom:

A family saga (according to google) that really wasn't very interesting
A domestic fiction (according t google) that was a wonderful read
A psychological thriller that a good read
A crime story that I enjoyed
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Babs ace
You did well this month, three out of four that were good
December 1st, 2023  
