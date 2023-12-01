Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
335 / 365
Books I read in November
From top to bottom:
A family saga (according to google) that really wasn't very interesting
A domestic fiction (according t google) that was a wonderful read
A psychological thriller that a good read
A crime story that I enjoyed
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4863
photos
115
followers
112
following
91% complete
View this month »
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
30th November 2023 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
books
Babs
ace
You did well this month, three out of four that were good
December 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close