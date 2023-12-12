Previous
Tree by kjarn
Tree

I like the bark and the bokeh. Great for the last two days words
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Graeme Stevens
great textures
December 12th, 2023  
