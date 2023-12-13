Sign up
347 / 365
Ribbon
Christmas ribbon for the word of the day
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
4
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
4875
photos
115
followers
111
following
95% complete
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
10th December 2023 2:08pm
Tags
christmas
,
ribbon
,
dec23words
Mags
ace
That's some lovely ribbon! Will you be wrapping a gift with it? =)
December 12th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@marlboromaam
I put together little parcels of chocolate Xmas treats for the grandkids that I wrapped in the tissue paper in the photo then tied with the ribbon.
December 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely idea
December 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
How nice! I would love that.
December 12th, 2023
