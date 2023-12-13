Previous
Ribbon by kjarn
347 / 365

Ribbon

Christmas ribbon for the word of the day
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
That's some lovely ribbon! Will you be wrapping a gift with it? =)
December 12th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@marlboromaam I put together little parcels of chocolate Xmas treats for the grandkids that I wrapped in the tissue paper in the photo then tied with the ribbon.
December 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely idea
December 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
How nice! I would love that.
December 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise