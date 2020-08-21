Previous
try and catch the wind by koalagardens
Photo 1971

try and catch the wind

Some pretty wild winds here.
https://youtu.be/uxv8biWqG0U you will see how high he is as I try to video and do still shots.

Double for the song title challenge, is he thinking of Matilda?
https://youtu.be/J8hjEYTpwE8
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
540% complete

Marilyn G M
great action shot
August 21st, 2020  
