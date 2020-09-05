Sign up
Photo 897
nifty Camellia
This is a Camellia that people rave over when they come here, but funnily I prefer some of the others but I thought it was time I photographed it. for the nifty fifty challenge and it is a challenge, as I really want to edit every time!
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3021
photos
242
followers
215
following
245% complete
890
891
892
893
894
895
896
897
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
5th September 2020 9:28am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
Monique
ace
Very pretty, never saw this type before...
September 6th, 2020
